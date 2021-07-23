Malcolm Nuna teams up with Kuami Eugene on 'Money Man' remix

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Malcolm Nuna is out with a remix of his hit song Money Man featuring the King of highlife Kuami Eugene.

The 3Music Artist next rated act continues to serve fans bangers and 'Money Man' remix is no different.



Signed to Alkians Entertainment World, Malcolm Nuna is tipped as the next big Ghanaian star and he proves his prowess with the new release.