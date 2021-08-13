Meet Mzkiki, the super talented artiste making massive waves in Ghana

One of Ghana’s versatile female artistes Roseline Appiah popularly called Mzkiki has released a new single titled ‘Mama Africa’.

Mzkiki who doubles as an entrepreneur started her music career in 2012 under her record label; RhythmBay RECORDS.



Mzkiki says her doors are open for any big record label who is ready to work with her.



In her nine years music journey, she has released over ten singles made up of different genres.



I love you produced by Cuzy (highlife), My love ft Omo fuji (Nigerian)-afrobeat, Feel alright feat. Omo Fuji (Nigerian)-afrobeat, Bad girl produced by Guilty Beats Reggae Dancehall, BumBum (Reggae Dancehall), Sanbra produced by Joesong –afrobeat, Famame produced by Gacious- Highlife-popular, Coverage area produced by Luenane-highlife are all songs she has to her credit.



Her songs can be streamed on all digital music platforms.

Through her hard work, she has been nominated on several awards shows.



Gloval Awards 2014 Best Performance, Eastern Music Awards-Nominee 2019, Female Best Vocalist, Nominee 2019, Highlife art of the year, Nominee 2020, Female Vocalist of the year, Nominee 2020 Reggae song of the year, Nominee 2020 Best collaboration are all nominations she has to her credit as a musician.



Mzkiki also owns a non-governmental organization called Mzkiki Foundation. The foundation supports children who are underprivileged.



Have a feel of her new single ‘Mama Africa’:



