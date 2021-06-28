Melody Frimpong out with latest single 'Destined To Reign'

Gospel artiste, Melody Frimpong

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Gospel artiste, Melody Frimpong is out with her latest single, 'Destined To Reign' off her upcoming album 'Royalty'.

'Destined To Reign' is a declaration of God’s sovereignty and Lordship over all situations and circumstances the world is currently going through.



On the song recorded by Da Beat God, Melody Frimpong delivers a masterpiece, with the aim of inspiring and motivating everyone that comes in contact with the song as well as proclaiming God’s majesty.



The new single is one of Melody Frimpong's best works yet, with perfectly composed and structured lyrics and her vocal delivery is at its maximum in this new song – a song of great adoration to our God and King.



It’s been steps of glory to glory for Melody Frimpong ever since her previous hit singles, 'How Can This Be and Boa Yen' which gave her recognition globally while birthing more gospel hits resulting to further positive appraisals.

Speaking in an interview, Melody who is currently in the studio working on her upcoming album which will be released onto the market early next year, said, will be releasing singles from the album every month until the final album is put together next year.



“I want Ghanaians to enjoy singles from the album before it is finally released. I will be dropping singles from the album and release finally early next year,” she said.



With over fifteen years of work experience, Melody who has had the privilege to perform alongside established gospel acts in and outside the country has three albums Sold Out (2016), Victory (2018), and Boa Yen (2020).