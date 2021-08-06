Messages in current gospel music are tilted towards pain and suffering – Getty and friends

Source: Obibini TV

Gospel Musician Getrude Oduro Known in the Ghanaian Showbiz industry as Getty and Friends has said majority of Ghanaian gospel music produced is based on the pain and suffering of the people.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on Obibini Tv, Getty accepted that, the message in some of the current gospel music is now tilted to a certain direction compared to gospel songs that were composed years back.



Getty explained that current gospel music has lyrical content of pain, suffering and she thinks it is a total shift to what gospel music is supposed to be.



Getty believes that gospel musicians should turn towards worship, praise, and positive songs more.



“The pain and the suffering will be there but instead of focusing on them, why don’t we focus more on worship, praise, positivity but now the message is tilt to pain, suffering, and enemies”, she added

Some hit tracks of Getty & Friends include "Mema wo din", "Gyae su", "Menim nea menya", "Camboliwa" among others.



Full interview below:



