Mestar Oscar is set to release his single

Dance is a conduit through which certain undying energy perpetually manifests Mestar Oscar knows this too well, seeing how he cleverly penned the sexually charged dance tune Kutu, reminiscent of certain hot afternoon days and cool blue nights under neon lights.

Record Producer BabaWvd made this birdsong materialize, working together with Mestar and Fortune Dane and Denis Emery who played the roles of mixing and mastering engineers, respectively.



Kutu is consistently warm and colourful and comes together with a new dance challenge, complementing the Tik Tok #MeHoShiChallenge which continues to steadily rally views since Me Ho Shi ignited last Christmas.



Kutu is out and available across the various music streaming platforms from August 6th and can be pre-saved or previewed, forthwith.



Mestar Oscar readies new single - out August 6th



About Mestar Oscar

Oscar Azims Valentine is popularly known amongst his peers as Mestar Oscar.



A very charismatic, energetic and cheerful dancer and musician, Mestar is blazing a trail and carving a niche for himself as Ghana’s Afro Beat/EDM export.



“I always try by bringing out my best, providing the right amount of vibes for my audience.” Mestar Oscar.



He is influenced by Ghanaian Highlife music from the ‘90s through to the 2000s; specifically from Castro, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah and as well as from Rihanna and Chris Brown, Kygo, Avicii, The Chainsmokers and Sia.