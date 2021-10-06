Mona4Reall set to release debut EP

Singer, Mona4Reall

Singer, Mona4Reall popularly known as Hajia 4 Real is set to release her debut EP in her music career dubbed “Here to stay”.

The ‘Badder Than’ hitmaker announced 15th October 2022 as the release date in an Instagram post with the tracklist of the EP.



The EP features Stonebwoy, Medikal, Shatta Wale and Efya and is produced by Richie Mensah, MOG, Streetbeatz and MixMasterGarzy.

Hajia 4 Real born Mona Faiz Montrage is a popular Ghanaian social media influencer, entrepreneur and actress who has made so much wealth for herself. She started her music career in the latter part of 2020 after releasing her first single titled “Badder Than”.



Her switch to pursue music is one that many industry players question and wonder if she will succeed in reference to Emelia Brobbey and DannyBeatz who switched from their respective careers to pursue music.