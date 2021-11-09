Mona4reall rocks stage with stonebwouy at tropical fiesta

Monareall is Ghana's emerging afro-pop star

The currently ruling female act in Ghana, Mona4reall, together with Ghana's best dance hall art have thrilled fans to their feet with the reigning song in Ghana "hits".

"hits" is currently one of the most enjoyed and popular songs on the airwaves from mona4realls maiden Ep released a few weeks ago.



Mona4reall on her Ep titled #heretostay, she had 4 collaborations. Gimme dat with Efya, Baby with Shatta Wale, Zaddy with Medikal and hits with Stonbwouy.



As a new art with less than 2years in the game, she currently has 10 songs to her credit.



She is a trendsetter, entrepreneur and mother.



With the shocking entry of her music career and fast penetration and consistency of her creativity, Ghanaians can only anticipate bigger global collaborations soon.

Her maiden performance was at Ghana Music Awards UK where she took home the uncovered art, then she performed briefly for her fans at Lagoon bar on Dj Black's weekend warmer and now this at tropical fiesta. Just anticipate the bigger picture.



With mona4rea 'hits' making waves, It is sure a leading song for Ghanaians this Christmas.



You can stream all her songs on all digital platforms.



