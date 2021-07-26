My ‘new era’ EP silenced everybody – Gambo

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gambo

Rising Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter, Gambo, has stated how he silenced critics on social media with the release of his most recent EP ‘new era’.

Interviewed on the Myd-Morning Radio Show, he shared with the host, Rev. Erskine how he received lots of criticism on social media about one song he released titled ‘kwacha’.



“I remember one time I tweeted something about kwacha being one of the hardest music videos with the cars and all of that, and I was bashed”, he said.



Gambo narrated how people flooded his comments section with comments like ‘what kind of song is this?’ ‘You’re just making noise’, and a whole lot.



Instead of retaliating like many people would, Gambo sat back and took all the criticisms as advice and as a guide to figuring out what Ghanaians want musically.

This, he said was because “I’m the type of person that understands that they are the people we’re doing this music for so if they say something, then it means they want it changed. As long as you change it, they have nothing to say”, hence, he listened and put all the lessons learned into his ‘New Era’ album.



According to the rapper, “The New Era EP that I dropped silenced, everybody. Five songs. Drip featuring Edem, We Move featuring Strongman, Beautiful featuring S3fa, Missed call remix featuring Medikal silenced everybody. They were like this guy doesn’t joke, he raps well and lots of positive comments.”



Gambo confessed that he was excited about the feedback he got from the EP because he wanted people to know that he is not here to play and he is not one of those one-hit wonder artistes.