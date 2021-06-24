Nana Kottens releases animation video for new single 'Call Girl'

Source: Stephan Moulo, Contribution

After releasing “Call Girl” single on June 11, 2021, the Ghanaian born singer, songwriter & record producer, Nana Kottens, has followed up with a thrilling animation video produced by Kwasi VIVID Animation.

The animation video tells a great story and enlightens listener’s on the song concept.



Whilst the title of the song may increase people’s curiosity, the song has nothing to do with call girls.



Nana Kottens stated that “We live in a society where it is inevitable to eliminate the possibilities of people spreading rumours and false stories about people. The song was written out of the concept of stereotyping, gossiping and spreading fake news about innocent people, don’t judge a book by its covers."



He emphasized that the song "Call Girl" is a story and that one will have the opportunity to listen to a song and a story. The song was produced by Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi aka Nana Kottens, written by Nana Kottens and David Lowe aka Lowekey. The instrumental was produced by 2X platinum hit producer Isaiah Darty & Nana Kottens.



The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Sound Engineer Carey Goodspeed at Azmyth recording studio, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, with Brandon Strode serving as a contributing Sound Engineer. The song was released under the umbrella of Sound Lion Records, a U.S based independent record label dedicated to promoting and showcasing African talent and distributed by Symphonic Distribution, USA.



Nana Kottens continues to exercise his versatility as a singer/songwriter.

He has to his credit thrilling songs such as “Odo, Mama Don’t Give Up, and Mama We Miss You”. He is currently working on a muti-genre album titled “Never Scared of Trying” and scheduled to be released summer of 2022.



According to Nana Kottens, irrespective of his country of origin, he is highly dedicated to writing and producing songs that have the potential to compete with any record in the world. And yes, this can truly be witnessed in his songwriting abilities.



“Call Girl” is currently available on all digital music streaming platforms.



Checkout the song and animation video below:



