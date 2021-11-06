Ohenewaa finally out with her debut single ‘Shut Up’

Singer Ohenewaa

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Ohenewaa, after weeks of teasing fans, is finally out with her debut single 'Shut Up'.

The piece is a feel-good afro-fusion single.



The song talks about freedom and the ability to enjoy life to the fullest.



‘Shut Up’ is a jam for the dancefloor and one for your playlists.



The song is also accompanied by a party-themed video directed by YooFyah.

Ohenewaa is signed to Lifeline Records and has been tipped by media personality Abeiku Santana as the next major music star from Ghana.



“In two months’ time, I will be bringing a lady, she is going to take over the voice of the female artists in Ghana.”



“All other artists who claimed to be Ebony’s replacement should stop. Ebony is back and she is coming in the form of the lady but she won’t be doing dancehall like Ebony", Abeiku Santana said on his show.



