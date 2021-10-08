Philip NeeWhang releases 'Chaos'

Philip NeeWhang

Source: Philip NeeWhang, Contributor

Emerging and sensational Ghanaian musical artist Philip NeeWhang has released a single titled 'Chaos' – a piece of unique pop music about love, with a good twist on heartbreak and self triumph.

The song produced by 4EB and written by Philip NeeWhang and Winning Elisha Onyibe comes at a time when the Ghanaian music scene yearns for new, unique and fresh music with good lyrics favourable for both local and international consumption.



'Chaos' is Philip NeeWhang’s second release of the year 2021 after the music video release of 'Feel The Light' featuring Ashley Chuks and starring Akofa Edjeani.



'Chaos' is a song worthy of its title and suitable for general audiences due to its friendly and relatable lyrics.

The song is distributed by Apprise Music.



