Prophetess Esther Okai and Lugano Isaiah unite on 'Powerful God'

Singer, Prophetess Esther Okai

Source: Sampson Annan, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian exquisite gospel artiste with an amazing spiritual profundity’, Prophetess Esther Okai offers up a brand new song with visuals titled “Powerful God.”

Esther Okai paired up with a Tanzanian gospel singer Lugano Isaiah creating powerful contemporary worship, intensifying the message of giving reverence to the maker of the universe, God.



The two acclaimed singers united their talents on “Powerful God,” to create an empowering duet on this new recording.



The song “Powerful God” is a spirit-filled sound that brings reaffirmation of God’s greatness to the lives of gospel lovers.



The Agona Wiamoase native released ‘Powerful God’ as a striking declaration of her undeniable belief and confirmation in the unfailing nature of the incomparable Powerful God.



The high caliber Esther Okai has highlighted her versatility on her much-anticipated visuals dubbed directed by PY Philmz.

Speaking about her latest project, Esther Okai says; “I received the song Powerful God through the inspiration of the Holy Ghost. God is an unending being with limitless power.”



“Powerful God” is available now for streaming and downloading via all major digital outlets worldwide.



The Gospel Icon passion for music all started when she was age 6 where she started singing in SDA Church and later joined Shiloh United Church of Christ Apostolic at Asuyeboah. She is also the Proprietress for Leaders Academy in Agona – Ashanti Region.



Esther Okai has a striking characteristic, which is her profound love for God and for singing.