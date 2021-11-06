QueenLet features Nigerian gospel star Jimmy D Psalmist in her latest 'Windblow'

Source: DebRich Group

The multiple award winner, Queen Leticia, popularly known as QueenLet, and a mother of gospel genre SOAKAT, has released a new single called ‘windblow,’ featuring Nigerian gospel star, Minister Jimmy D Psalmist.

Windblow was recorded in Abuja - Nigeria by Sunny Pee, a multiple award winner and Nigerian sound engineer with the video also shot in Nigeria.



The single track "WINDBLOW" is under the record label of “DebRich Group Of Companies” or “DebRich Group” which works with world-renowned businesses from the music industry to bring your favorite music to life.



"Debrich Group" In one year, has released four singles entitled, Dear Holy Spirit, Anwanwadwuma (Marvelous work), Empowered, and recently, Windblow.



QueenLet's genre of music 'Soakat' has raised eyebrows everywhere on social media since the year 2020, probably based on the fact that she is the first to introduce this genre in the gospel music industry.



This is the first international collaboration done by QueenLet after the release of her three singles: Dear Holy Spirit, Anwanwadwuma, and Empowered.

In an interview on one of the popular radio stations in Ghana, Adom 106.3 FM, QueenLet disclosed that, out of her three singles, before the release of Windblow, two were recorded at Steve Crown's studio in Abuja Nigeria, whilst Anwanwadwuma was recorded by Shadrach Yawson, popularly known as Sha in Ghana.



She also revealed that, within a year, her songs have achieved massive views on YouTube which underscores the deep love for her Soakat music by music lovers.



QueenLet has been in the gospel music industry since childhood until she adopted her Soakat genre in 2020. SOAKAT literally means, soaking and atmospheric music.



She describes this song as a song that soaks one into the atmosphere of the Holy Spirit.



Recently, QueenLet won multiple awards from Maranatha Global Awards, USA 2021 with her single 'Dear Holy Spirit' as the best supplication song of the year, while she also received another award as the best female minister global uprising.