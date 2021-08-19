Ready for the magic - Sarkodie and David Nicolsey on a project

Ghanaian Musician, Sarkodie

Sarkodie has in a social media post stated that he and his team just finished a conversation with renowned video director, David Nicolsey.

The meeting comes after the Celebrated rapper released his No Pressure Albums with only three videos off the 16 tracked albums been released.



Aware of what the brand David Nicolsey represents, it can unequivocally be said that these two genius minds are up to something magical.



David Nicolsey has an incredible eye for art, creativity, and details which is why a team up with Sarkodie who has a penchant for the meticulously made project can be nothing less than beautiful.

The CEO of 3Music Networks on seeing Sarkodie’s post tweeted that. This came as a right confirmation since David Nicolsey was the creative director behind the 3 Music Awards Virtual edition; that left Ghanaians in awe.







