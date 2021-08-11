Releasing a song does not make you a musician – Luther

Ghanaian singer, Luther

Budding Ghanaian musician, Luther, has talked about what in his view, is the biggest problem in the music industry and how we can overcome it.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana, he observed that in Ghana, people just randomly venture into music with no knowledge about it or plans whatsoever. This, he said, is the biggest problem in the Ghanaian music industry.



Luther shared that releasing a song does not make one a musician, however, venturing into music starts with the artiste knowing what they want to do and where they want to go with their music so that they can set the right measures in place to take them there.



“If you want to do something, you should research about it. You should know what you’re getting yourself into, you should know the brand you want to work with and you should know everything that aligns with what you want to do but most people don’t do that”, he said.

He added that “When they get about two or three people following them, then they do a song and put it out there, get a few people playing it and they think they’re a musician. You have to register, you have to know how to get your royalties and when you’re releasing a song, you should take your time and make your release plan so it gets to the right audience”.



Luther opined that there is no essence in doing music if one does not know his or her target market, knows nothing about how things work in the industry and simply call him or herself a musician because of a few released songs.