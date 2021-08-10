Rich Boogie releases his new single 'Real Slow'

German-based Ghanaian artiste, Richie Boogie

Source: Ogyefo Papa, Contributor

German-based Ghanaian artiste, Richie Boogie has released a new single titled 'Real Slow'.

He traveled to Germany at age ten. His dream was to become a footballer but later channeled his energy into music.



Boogie's knowledge in Hip hop and Dancehall has helped the German Black Music scene since it was introduced.



Boogie gradually developed from a Music DJ to a multi-faceted artist, producer, and live act.



During his DJing days, he played in the Black Music Clubs of Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. His musical range changed very club night atmosphere in a legendary way.

Boogie is best known for electrifying shows he storms. He is also known for hosting live performance mixes for people who like it 'hot'.



With the release of his Dortmund Strassen song, he gave his city a hymn of the humane kind.



His new song, 'Real Slow' is making massive waves on all music platforms since its release.