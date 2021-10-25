Ruger Quarm, Kofi Owusu Peprah out with 'In the Name of Jesus'

Source: Skbeatz Records

Up-and-coming gospel artiste William Quarm Bennin, well Known in the music industry as Ruger Quarm is finally out with the much-anticipated track "In the name of Jesus".

The soothing song, composed by himself, features gospel music sensation, Kofi Owusu Peprah.



Ruger Quarm revealed exclusive details about what inspired his new medley in a brief interview with publicist and actor Skbeatz Records.



In recounting his tale, he quoted Proverbs 10:18 (The name of the LORD is a strong fortress; the righteous runs into it and is safe), saying that God sent him this song during a deliverance hour at the ICGC cornerstone temple Takoradi on the evening of July 26th, 2019.



"My Pastor was praying for a sick lady and the song kept sounding in my ears," he recalled.



He recounted playing the keyboard while praying, then suddenly began to sing the song, which he describes as Godsent.