Singer Eli Six30 releases maiden EP ’12 Dreamz’

Ghanaian singer Eli Six30 over the weekend released his first Extended Play dubbed 12 Dreamz.

As indicated in the name of the EP, the project is to officially announce the arrival Eli Six30 onto the music scene and make the world aware of his musical dreams.



The EP features five tracks which covers various genres of music in acoustic fashion and sheds light on Eli’s versatility as an accomplished artiste.



The tracks include, Kings Queen, Village, Boy, Mindset, Last Night and International Dream.



The track, mindset simply talks about how positive the mind should be kept in order to achieve great things. Kings Queen, narrates a particular message to that woman, every man loves.



Villageboy, is about a boy with big dreams and ambitions, regardless of his poor background. A boy who is determined to be successful in life.

Last night tells the story of a man who in his sleep, had a dream involving the girl she had always admired and crushed on, but for some reasons, has not been able to approach her physically. He finally met her in his dream and he is telling the world what happened.



International dream is more of a social song that highlights the current poor conditions in Ghana and how every citizen, is willing to travel abroad for greener pastures.



All the songs available on Youtube and soundcloud with the video for Mindset already enjoying massive reviews various video platforms. The video for Kings Queen is also out.



