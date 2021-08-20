Some popular rappers lack good lyrics, produce only profane songs – Pure Akan

Ghanaian musician, 'Pure Akan'

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Bernard Nana Appiah known as 'Pure Akan' has emphasized that some young Ghanaian rappers, and the well-established ones, lack good lyrical content.

According to him, some Ghanaian rappers are always in a rush to release what he described as 'trashy' and profanity-filled content.



“I listen to Sarkodie, Obrafour, FlowKing Stone, and others and they did well for saving the rap music but some of the rappers are failing to produce good lyrical content,” Pure Akan said.



Some of the rappers should desist from profane words but rather focus on how to produce good lyrical content.

"The profane words which are dominating rap music will never help the rap music,” he stated in an interview with Kastle FM.



“Though we are all into the industry to make money you should take your time to produce good lyrical content, to reign forever.



"As an artiste you shouldn’t allow hunger to control you to do things that will rather affect your career. When we take our time to produce good lyrical content, we will reign and eat forever,” he added.