Strongman, Akwaboah create another classic on ‘Nhyira’

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper Strongman teams up with the genius Akwaboah again for yet another classic banger titled, ‘Nhyira’; Video directed by Prince Dovlo.

Over the years, the two have graced the scene with classic music like 'Transformer', 'Forget', 'Vision' and 'First Love' and this new one certainly falls in that category.



‘Nhyira’ which translates to ‘Blessings’ in the Akan Twi dialect is a song that sets to praise The Almighty for all the goodness He has bestowed unto their lives.



The Visuals capture both artists dressed in white performing the song with postures signaling praises to God. It goes on to capture the background of the song and interprets it well to appeal to the viewer.



From Strongman’s lyrical prowess and ability to adapt to all genres to Akwaboah’s impeccable vocal ability, anybody can simply relate to this new music.