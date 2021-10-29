Strongman release 'The Tape' EP

Official artwork for the project

Source: Muhammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

The follow-up to last year's 10AM Album sees Ghanaian rap star Strongman attempt to surpass his own high bar with 'The Tape' EP featuring Nigeria’s Ice Prince, Akwaboah, Kofi Mole and Kweku Flick.

After releasing 3 singles (Nhyira, Statue & Last Verse), Strongman is finally out with a power-packed compilation in his 3rd Studio installment.



Strongman has had a fruitful year in 2020 with the release of his 10AM album, and this new EP only serves as another flawless victory in his book.



Mostly packed with Hip Hop and Drill songs aside from 'Nhyira' which features Akwaboah, The Tape EP sees the rap act show a more different and matured persona and brand positioning.

The Tape EP talks more about love, growth and the rapper’s mindset and focus when it comes to the music industry as a whole.



The EP couldn’t have come at a better time than now as this seems like the most fitting time to release new music.



