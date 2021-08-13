Strongman shows new hairstyle in visuals for song titled ‘statue’

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Multiple award-winning rapper Strongman is out with a new thought-provoking rap song dubbed ‘Statue’ directed by Twisted Films.

After a long hiatus from releases, Strongman bounces back on the scene with the introductory track to his upcoming ‘The Tape’ EP.



'Statue' sets the record clear and reminds everyone that he owns the game rap in Ghan.



Strongman once again proves his lyrical dexterity coupled with authentic delivery, flow, and skill on this new one to further cement his grounds in the rap game.



In the video, Strongman is seen with a new hairstyle performing the song in an energetic manner.

Production Credit to KC Beatz.



Watch the video below



