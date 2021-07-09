Teflon Flex shares some challenges in his music career

Teflon Flexx is a budding Ghanaian singer

Ghanaian Afro beats singer, Teflon Flex has shared some difficulties he has encountered since he started doing music.

According to him, promoting his songs has been one of the biggest issues he has dealt with since he started out.



Talking to Doctor Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show, he said;



“Musically, I’ll say I’m still struggling because if I was on my grounds then every song I release will be a hit.”



He also mentioned that, although a couple of people know and listen to his songs, promoting them have been a very big challenge for him.

“Every single song I release is ‘dhope’ but the only issue is the reach, how I’m going to get people and promotion is the reason why I’m not able to get my music where it’s supposed to be.



"You could be the richest person in the world but if you don’t know how to promote, you’ll waste your money and your music won’t go anywhere” he stated.



Teflon believes that the right connections and the right people would help him push his music around the world.