Tibu unleash new single 'Hold Me'

Singer, Tibu

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Fast-rising singer Tibu has dropped a new song.

Titled “Hold Me” the song was produced by VT and mixed and mastered by Samsney (Savage Mix).



Hold Me is a love song, dedicated to all the beautiful ladies in love.

Tibu came to prominence in the music scene when his song “Delay” went viral on social media.



He went on to become one of the biggest Tertiary stars touring over 10 Tertiary institutions in Ghana.