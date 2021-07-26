Wan-O releases visuals for the ‘Movie’ single

Source: Wan-O, Contributor

It’s a widely understood fact that hard work pays off, and the proof is evident in the progress of Wan-O as an artiste.

Indeed, regular patrons of the major malls in Accra can testify to seeing the rapper pushing his brand by selling his CDs and engaging with potential fans all the time.



And it’s not just the fans who’ve noticed his dedication as legendary producer Da’Hammer recently singled him out for immense praise on his social media pages.



But there’s more to the artiste than the direct push of his brand through the hustle at malls.



The ‘WanNation’ and other music lovers have been enjoying his bangers consistently, and this is seen clearly in the reach of his recent Made in Abelemkpe EP.

After the success of the headline track, 'Abelemkpe' ft. Joe Vibe, the artiste wants to ensure that he stays at the forefront of every hip-hop lover’s thoughts with the release of his new music video.



