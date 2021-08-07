Wiz Child out with 'Tamale We Dey' EP

Wiz Child is a musician based in the Northern part of Ghana

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghanaian artist Wiz Child follows up to his 2020 released 'Adaha' album with another collection titled 'Tamale We Dey'.

The title of the project is a celebration of the city Wiz Child is from.



Being a top player in the music scene in Northern Ghana, Wiz Child cements his place as a fan favorite with 'Tamale We Dey'.



The 6-song EP is a mixed bag of sounds that shows off Wiz Child's versatility as a singer and a rapper.

The EP features acts like Reezy Bwoy, Mezzy Numba, Kdee, Bless Dee, Ruff Guy, Burna Razy, Don Rhymes, and O'boy.



