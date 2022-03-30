0
Menu
Business

1.75% rate for E-Levy not paid anywhere in the world - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu Minority Leader P Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in parliament

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy bill passed by Majority in Parliament

Minority walks out of parliament

Charges on MoMo accumulates to 3.75%, Minority

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the E-Levy will not be accepted by the Minority because there is nowhere in the world where a 1.75% levy is charged on electronic transactions.

Expounding on his statement he lamented that the levy accumulates to 3.75% after being added to the charges the Telcos take.

"The telcos are already collecting taxes, so you don't need a new tax. It will defeat our effort toward digital inclusiveness."

He also stated that collateralizing the E-Levy is detrimental to the country's debt stock going into the future.

This he said will take a toll on already burdened Ghanaians.

Speaking during a re-tabling of the bill on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 30, 2022, he said, "Mr. Speaker, imagine a medical doctor who takes his salary of GH¢4800 and decides he wants to send GH¢2000 to his sick mother, he must pay tax on an already taxed income because he paid his income tax on the GH¢4800. That is why this tax is regressive and that is why it must be rejected."

He adds however that, that due consultations were not made before the decision to impose the levy which is unacceptable because stakeholders needed to be consulted.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
Related Articles: