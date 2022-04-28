0
Menu
Business

1.8 million school children in Ghana to benefit from enriched cocoa beverages

WhatsApp Image 2022 0asdrfg4 28 At 8.jpeg The MoU was signed by the Education Minstry and Niche Ghana

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is second largest producer of cocoa

Per capita consumption of cocoa in Ghana is 0.5 kilograms (kg)

Niche Cocoa sign MoU with Education Ministry

Some 1.8 million school children across six cocoa-growing regions in the country are expected to benefit from enriched ready-to-drink cocoa beverages.

This comes after the Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with indigenous cocoa processor, Niche Confectionery Ghana Limited (Confectionery Ghana) to supply the beverages to the school children.

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra underscored the importance of nutrition in school children and reiterated government’s commitment to enhancing good nutrition in schools.

“This is why I am happy to sign an MoU between Confectionery Ghana and the Ministry of Education. The MOU will allow Confectionery to distribute chocolate beverages to primary school children in selected public schools across the country, with preference given to cocoa growing communities,” the Education Minister said.

“This partnership will help make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of ensuring that every child has access to a cocoa beverage a reality,” he added.

The agreement was signed on April 22, 2022 by the Education Minister on behalf of government and Chief Executive Officer of Niche Cocoa Industry Limited, Edmund Poku.

Per the undertaking, confectionery Ghana is to provide basic school children in the selected schools with at least one ready-to-drink cocoa beverage per week.

This forms part of a collective effort by the government and the company to increase cocoa consumption within the country.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said Ghana had a health and nutrition challenge, with one in 10 children under five showing stunted growth and also lacking appropriate nutrients for development.

In addition, the per capita consumption of cocoa in Ghana is currently approximately 0.5 kilograms (kg) although it is the second-largest producer of the crop in the world.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: