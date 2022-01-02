1 billion successful women entrepreneurs worldwide initiative launched

President of Women in Leadership International, Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh

An international organization known as Woman of Power and Transformation (WOPAT) has launched a project dubbed One Billion successful women entrepreneurs worldwide in Accra, Ghana by 2030.

The Global initiative for women empowerment in commerce and economy is intended to support women with interest free loans and grants with any amount in any enterprise.



WOPAL is noted for building up a community of women by empowering them in a safe and healthy environment to rise up as leaders, to connect globally, and support one another mentally, spiritually, and economically for the greater good.



It has created “a synergy amongst Women as a Call to Action through Meet-Ups”.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, the founder and the CEO of WOPAL, Professor Michelle Walker-Davies said, they are positioned to bring together women of power for a significant cause.



Professor Walker-Davis said they have already reached out to some businesses and companies in Ghana who have expressed interests in supporting the project.



“We’ve also put together a list of the 20 top richest women in the world. These women have been identified as giving out millions of dollars away in supporting and empowering women”.

She added that, “we are looking for women who want to be in leadership, who have an ideal for business but don’t know how or where to start from, to support with grants”.



According to her, “there is free money we can access to help women interested in growing their existing businesses to start fresh”.



On her part, President of Women in Leadership International, Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh said, “even Gh¢120 can change family life in Ghana and other African countries” as she submitted that, “we’ve talked too much and action is now, we’re ready to support women with little to start that business, provided they are prepared to do that business with all seriousness”.



…..”the initiative has just been launched in Ghana but we’re yet to put together the dynamics in order to take off”.



She assured that the paper’s work is going to be reduced to help vulnerable women to access the facility with less stress as quickly as practicable.