10 facts about world's largest aircraft that landed at Kotoka International Airport

The Antonov An-225 Mriya, a strategic cargo flight, arrived at the KIA for a short stop

1. The unit price of the Antonov An-225 Mriya is between US$200 million and US$250 million.

2. The term Mriya refers to the word dream or inspiration in English.



3. It is bigger than an Airbus 380 airliner and the Boeing 747 Freighter.



4. The An-225 Mriya can fly at a maximum speed of 850km/h.”



5. It requires at least six crew: pilot, co-pilot, two flight engineers, navigator, and radio operator.



6. It is designed as a Strategic Airlift Cargo Aircraft.

7. It has a passenger capacity of 70.



8. It was designed by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union during the 1980s.



9. Only one remains in operation.



10. The Antonov An-225 Mriya the heaviest fixed wing aircraft in the world to carry 640t of cargo.



Ghana is one of the few countries where the aircraft has successfully transported strategic cargo.