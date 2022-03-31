106 factories operational under 1D1F prgramme - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says 106 factories are currently operational under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme, with 148 under construction, while 24 projects are at a mobilisation stage.

This was revealed during the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) held in Parliament yesterday.



The 1D1F Initiative is being implemented, with business promoters empowered and supported to either establish new factories or transform existing manufacturing enterprises to contribute significantly in job creation across the country.



In order to bring the youth on board the 1D1F Programme, the president noted that 58 out of 278 1D1F projects have been developed as enterprises fully owned by youth groups, with direct government support.



“Each of these 1D1F Youth companies is owned by between 40 and 50 youths as shareholders. Through the 1D1F initiative, the made-in-Ghana label is being stamped on a wide range of products proudly manufactured in Ghana,” he said.



Vehicle Manufacturing



The president said the well-defined Ghana Automotive Development Policy outdoored in August 2019 has facilitated the interest of global vehicle manufacturing companies to set up assembly plants in the country, and started producing vehicles for the local and the West African markets.

“Since June 2021, Toyota and Suzuki brands of vehicles are being produced here – commencing with the production of Hilux Pickup and Swift models. VW and Sinotruck, which commenced commercial operations in 2020, have continued to assemble their brands of vehicles and are enjoying significant local patronage



“In addition, a new state-of-the-art assembly plant with capacity to assemble 5,000 new vehicles per annum has been established by Nissan in Tema, which is currently producing Nissan and Peugeot brands of vehicles for the Ghanaian and West African markets.



"I will have the pleasure to commission this new plant in Tema tomorrow. Three other vehicle manufacturers, namely KIA, Hyundai and Renault, are also expected to commence commercial production this year,” he said.



Under this policy, Ghana’s own automobile brand – the Kantanka brand produced by Kantanka Automobile Company Ltd. – has also stepped-up production of its made-in-Ghana vehicles, which include Nkunimdie SUV, Omama Pickup, Onantefo 4×4 Pickup, Otumfuo SUV and K71 Small SUV models.



In keeping with the recent temporary ban on importation of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for government officials and consistent with giving preference to local manufacturers, the president intimated that government will further engage Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan and Kantanka even as KIA, Hyundai and Renault are also expected to commence commercial production in the country this year.