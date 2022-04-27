11 out of 13 pharmaceutical companies under 1D1F receive GH¢415.3 million - Trade Minister

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has said that 11 out of 13 pharmaceutical companies under the 1D1F Initiative have received support to the tune of GH¢415.3 million for expansion, retooling, and working capital or building entirely new manufacturing facilities in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Atlantics Lifesciences Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, the Trade Minister said the partnerships between the government and some financial institutions in the country has helped in providing long term competitive financing to support the pharmaceutical sector.



Quoting a recent report on Ghana’s Pharmaceutical Industry, the Trade Minister said Ghana would soon become the hub of pharmaceutical production in Sub-Saharan Africa



"The acceptance of Atlantic Lifesciences Limited into the 1D1F programme makes it the 107th company to operate under the programme," he added.



According to the Minister, the decision of the Promoter and Management to locate its facility in Ghana underscores the confidence that the private sector continues to show in government’s programme for industrial transformation, especially under the 1D1F Initiative.



Meanwhile, the report on Ghana’s Pharmaceutical Industry further indicated that pharmaceutical sales in Ghana reached US$462 million in 2020 and US$468 Million in 2021.

It also estimated that Ghana is expected to reach US$544 million in 2025 with sales expected to peak at US$896 million by 2030.



This positive outlook seeks position Ghana as a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the West Africa sub-region.



Mr. Kyerematen further said his sector and other MDAs, will fully support the pharmaceutical sector to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities by;



• Upgrading pharmaceutical companies to achieve the WHO Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standard;



• Provide Management and Technical Assistance to enhance operational efficiency; and

• Establish a Bioequivalence Centre to support the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.



The Trade Minister was excited that the One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative, which has become the bedrock of the country’s economy continues to signup more companies to expand the industrial base of the country.



Alan Kyerematen however reiterated that his outfit will continue to support the pharmaceutical sector to become more competitive and produce for both local and foreign markets.