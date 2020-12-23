12 Days of Christmas for SC Mobile customers

SC Mobile customers stand a chance of winning prizes this christmas

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

The Yuletide is a season we all look forward to. From holidays, to parties and the exchange of thoughtful gifts, Christmas will always be the season to be jolly and if not all the time, then perhaps once in a lifetime, we have all wished that every day was Christmas.

Like many things in this world, Christmas comes as quickly as it goes and although the reason for the season is giving, not many are fortunate to receive. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited is taking its brand promise ‘Here for Good’ a tad further by rewarding cherished clients this Christmas.



For twelve days of Christmas, Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with Vodafone Cash, is giving customers who open and fund their SC Mobile accounts with Vodafone Cash, the opportunity to win data, an iPhone 12 and a PS5.



Running from 18th December 2020 to 31st December 2020, customers and prospective winners are expected to open an SC Mobile account, fund the account via Vodafone cash within the promotion period and meet the terms and conditions in order to win the prizes at stake.

To win an iPhone 12, the requirement is to be a top account funder for each day of the twelve days of the promotion. Additionally, the top 2 clients with the highest balance growth after 30 days will win a PlayStation5 console each, while the first 10 clients to submit their account opening applications daily, win data rewards from Vodafone.



To participate in the 12 days of Christmas from Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, download the SC Mobile App, open an account, fund and continue to top up the account with Vodafone Cash and stand the chance of winning an iPhone 12 and the much anticipated PlayStation5 for Christmas.



After the tough and challenging year, this is definitely the kind of Christmas we all need, so hurry and don’t be left out of this exciting promotion from Standard Chartered.

