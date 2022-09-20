125 factories established; Ghanaians will trust Alan than Mahama - Lecturer

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

A lecturer at the Legon Center for International Affairs and Diplomacy, University of Ghana, Dr. Nana Kwame Nkrumah, has remarked that Ghanaians will choose Hon Alan Kyerematen over H.E John Dramani Mahama in the likely event that the two lead their respective political parties in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Nana Kwame Nkrumah in a telephone interview told the Chronicle newspaper that, looking at the impressive performance by the trade and industry Minister with 125 factories established and over 160,000 employment opportunities created, Ghanaians will trust Alan more than his competitors.



Ghana's current President, HE Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, heaped kind words on the flagship intervention scheme birthed by the current Trade and Industry Minsiter, Hon. Alan Kyerematen.



As part of his two days visit to the Central Region of Ghana, the President confirmed that the 125 established factories under the 1 District 1 Factory initiative has produced an impressive 160, 824 employment to the Ghanaian youth.



During the commissioning of the APEB CYLINDER FACTORY in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, HE Nana Addo's speech eulogized the success story of the 1D1F project.



"Thus far the 125 factories operating under the 1D1F project have so far employed one hundred and sixty thousand ,

eight hundred and twenty-three(160,823) people, who, hitherto, would



far, the one hundred and twenty-five (125) factories operating under this



have been at home twiddling their thumbs, with no hope in sight", part of the President's speech reads.



The President then celebrated the benefits from the APPEB Cylinder factory to the citizenry and natives of the Awutu Senya West in the Central Region of Ghana.



"What we are witnessing here today in Chochoe is a true reflection of the

cylinder recirculation model, which is expected to commence in the last



benefits of the 1D1F policy, i.e.,the creation of hundreds of direct and



considered by the National Petroleum Authority for the roll out of the new



quarter of this year.



Indirect jobs, and the expansion of value-addition activities in the country", H.E NADAA explained.

The 1D1F Project is a brainchild of Ghana's Trade Minister Hon. Alan Kyerematen.



Dr. Nkrumah leaned on these success stories from the Alan camp to suggest that the ascension of Alan Kyerematen to the Presidential throne was only a matter of time.



The lecturer emphatically hinted at the imminent transition of power from HE Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo to Hon Alan Kyerematen come December 7, 2024.