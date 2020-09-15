Press Releases

13-year-old Abigail Hanseen wins OngaJollofBattle 2020

13-year-old Abigail Hansen has won the ultimate prize for the 2020 edition of the Onga Jollof Battle. Receiving the award at a brief ceremony held in the premises of PGH, Brand of Onga, Mrs. Linda Nartey said, even though the brand could not organize a physical event because of COVID-19, she was impressed with the entries that came in for the online edition of the Onga Jollof Battle.

She also took the opportunity to congratulate all winners of the tournament and assured patrons the brand will organize more engaging contents for consumers.



Abigail took home Onga goodies and a cash prize of 2000 Ghana cedis for emerging as the ultimate winner of the competition. Nana Adwoa Frempomaa and Ethel Kumassah won the 2nd and 3rd position and were presented with onga goodies cash prize of 1500 cedis and 1000 cedis respectively.



Chef Jove, Executive Sous Chef of Safari Valley and Programs Director for Ghana Chef Association served as the judge for the competition.



The 150 video entries were judged based on food presentation, creativity, product usage, and clarity of video content.











Source: Onga

