13 year old Gavriel Elorm Asamoah placed third in this year’s annual National Spelling Bee Competition in Ghana

Staff of Springforth Community School with Gavriel Elorm Asamoah

Source: SpringForth Community School

The J.H.S 2 student, represented Springforth Community School in the Ghana national competition and won the Bronze medal.

After 15 rounds of spelling, the young boy surpassed 500+ students and emerged among the top 5 finalists for the 2021 contest.



Gavriel represented Springforth in two previous editions of the competition and ended up in the semi-finals.



Coming back stronger this time, he performed well and put Springforth in the winner's position at the National Competition.



Praising his wonderful achievement, the principal of the school, Mrs. Rose Fosu, said; “We all knew he could do it. We trained him for the Spelling Bee and encouraged him to do his best. Gavriel performed marvellously well and we are grateful to God. Gavriel is indeed a rising star”.



Gavriel’s ecstatic mother recounted how her son always sought to be a winner, overcoming defeats and rising up with the intention to win the contest."Gavriel has always been a brave boy with a mind of his own. He said he was going to win this and with determination and God’s grace, he has made us all proud.



He has been spelling well since he was a kid and he always dreamed of winning big at the National Spelling Bee competition. I know that this will propel him to do better in his academic studies and to achieve greater things in life. Thanks to Springforth for training him so well. Congratulations to us all” she said.

Springforth Community School is one of the best Christian international school's in Ghana.



Springforth champions excellency and has educated thousands of students over the past 15 years from the Crèche / Nursery, to Primary and Junior High School. Springforth follows the Cambridge and Ghanaian curricula and provides academic scholarships for needy bright students.



Springforth Community School serves students from different countries and from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.



Bringing Forth a New Generation of Excellence and Godliness" is the school's motto.









