15 years of petroleum levy hasn’t built good roads what will E-Levy do? – COPEC

The Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah

The Executive Secretary of Chamber for Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has questioned the rationale behind the introduction of the E-Levy when 15 years of the petroleum levy has not built a single highway in the country.

According to Mr Duncan Amoah, after 15 years of the collection of the petroleum levy and road tolls among others, Ghana has nothing to show for in terms of good roads.



“As an expert, I have written and made proposals on how Ghana’s roads could be built with commitments on the part of the government but governments have come and gone with none of them paying attention to some of these proposals,” he said.



Mr. Amoah raised these questions on Accra 100.5 FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Friday, January 28, 2022.



He asked how different the e-levy will be from the 15-year-old petroleum levy, road toll among others which has proven to be ineffective.



“All leaders of this country care about is the collection of these levies and not for the purpose for which it was established,” he stated.

“For 15 years we’ve been collecting petroleum levy to build good roads yet Ghanaians are still driving on single-carriage roads leading to daily carnages,” he lamented.



He negated the claims by the promoters of the e-Levy that its implementation will solve many of Ghana’s challenges with bad roads.



He stressed that what is good for the ordinary Ghanaian is not of priority to the people seeking to have the E-levy introduced.



There are not enough dual–carriage roads in Ghana but the leaders are all the time buying V-8 cross-country vehicles.



Today, what we are hearing is that a private jet terminal is ready for use whilst not a single railway line for the good of the people has been completed for the travel needs of the ordinary man,” he stated.