16,000 agribusinesses still not operational post-coronavirus lockdown - Survey

An estimated 16,091 agribusinesses closed due to the lockdown still remain closed post lockdown, the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.



This information was contained in GSS's latest survey which assessed the impact of COVID-19 on agribusinesses in Ghana.

Agribusiness firms in the service and industry sectors were most affected by the lockdown, considering firms that were closed as a result of the lockdown.



Subsequently, during the post lockdown periods, agribusiness firms in the service sector experienced faster recovery with the most reopened firms.



Thus, while closed down agribusiness firms in the service sector reduced by 11 percentage points between the lockdown period and post-lock down period, barely about 7 percent of agribusiness firms in each of the other sectors (industry and agriculture sectors) opened after been closed due to lockdown.



Before Ghana’s partial lockdown which was from Sept.2019 – Feb.2020, 9.1 percent of agribusinesses were reportedly closed.



Agribusinesses play a critical role in the growth and development transitions of a developing country like Ghana.

Typically, these comprise business activities that contribute to the food security and nutrition of the population.



