16 regions to have affordable housing units - Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo121313131331313 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

District housing to be safe, secure, Presidency

Government rolls out first phase of district housing project

The State now plays the role of a facilitator through the provision of land, Presidency

The pilot phase of the district housing project will be implemented in sixteen districts across the regions of the country, the Presidency has stated.

According to the Presidency, this project aims at expanding government's affordable housing units.

It further noted that houses under this district housing project will be secure and safe for residents.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Presidency said, "The district housing Programme will increase access to safe, secure, adequate, and affordable housing units across the country."

It furthered that, "The State now plays the role of a facilitator, through the provision of land, infrastructure services, and tax incentives and exemptions, to subsidize the cost of construction of the housing units, to reduce their prices for citizens."

It added that preparatory works have been commenced for 12,000 housing units at Pokuase, Amasaman in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
