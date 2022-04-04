17 awards given out at maiden Africa Technovate Awards

The maiden Africa Technovate Awards has successfully been held in Accra on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The awards scheme was designed to recognise African technology companies who had for several years impacted lives and society, improve budding young innovative and creative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.



The awards event was organised by Africa Integrated Development Communications (AIDEC) Consultancies, under the theme “Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”



For the ceremony, a total of 17 awards were given out of 154 entries which were vetted by a high-powered panel of judges, and audited by Deloitte and Touch.



A host of companies such as Esoko, BIMA, Hubtel, MSoft, Academic City University and others were adjudged winners of various categories spanning Digital Business, Fintech, Technlogy Insurance, Digital Agribusiness among others.



Find the full list of award winners below:



1. Digital Agribusiness of the Year – Esoko

2. Tech Insurance Company of the Year – BIMA



3. Fintech Company of the Year – HUBTEL



4. EHealth Company of the Year – Africa ICT Right



5. Outstanding EduTech Institution of the Year – Academic City University College



6. Digital Innovation and Creativity of the Year – Chatbot Africa



7. Digital Business Transformation of the Year – Enterprise Computing

8. Tech Startup of the Year – MSoft



9. Young Tech Startup of the Year – Gambia Tech Project (The Gambia)



10. Blossoming Tech Company of the Year – Soko Aerial



11. Mature Tech Company of the Year – Isolutions Associates (Kenya)



12. Ambitious Tech of the Year – DreamOval



13. Long Standing Service Engagement – Delbondtek



14. Quality Standards – Research ICT Africa



15. Digital Excellence – Hanergy Global



16. Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Decade – Alex Bram



17. Lifetime Achiever of the Year – Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor









