19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG

Dr. Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana 1212 Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has asked Ghanaians to disengage from some 19 credit operators in the Ghanaian market.

The Central Bank said the entities are not licensed thus customers who transact any form of business with them do so at their own peril.

In an August 22, 2022, statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bank noted that these “unlicensed entities are engaged in the provision of loans to the Ghanaian public, in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).”

The statement further mentioned that these illegal entities mostly employ the use of mobile applications and social media in their activities.

“The activities of these unauthorized entities amount to non-adherence of the

consumer protection requirements and abuse of customer data and privacy

laws,” it added.

It is however not clear if there are other entities, but the Bank of Ghana list these 19 financial entities among entities providing loan services without a license from the Central Bank.

1.SikaPurse Quick Online loan

2.4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application

3.Zidisha Online Loans

4.GhanaLending Application

5.ChasteLoan Application

6.LoanClub-Ghana Instant Loan

7.AdamfoPa Loan

8.MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan

9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)

10.Boseafie – Bosea Micro-Credit

11.SikaKasa Online Lending

12.LoanPro – digital and instant loan

13.SikaWura Loan Application

14.BegyeBosea Loan

15.LendingPapa – Online Loans

16.CrestCash Loan

17.Credxter – Loans and Hire- Purchase

18.MobiLoan Application

19.Cedi Now – Cash Loans Application

SSD

