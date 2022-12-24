‘1D1F Enable Youth Initiative’ launched, to create 16,000 jobs

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

The government has launched the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative, which aims to combat youth unemployment by creating 16,000 jobs for the country’s youth.

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, who launched the initiative, stated that the introduction of the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative would significantly reduce unemployment.



He stated that the programme will directly employ 3,000 youth and indirectly employ over 16,000 unemployed people across the country.



Speaking at the official launch of 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative in Accra on Friday, the Minister said the programme would help create sustainable jobs.

It would also enhance agricultural production to boost the country’s economy, he added.



“It is an uncontestable fact, that one of the problems confronting our country is how we deal with youth unemployment. This particular initiative will contribute to employing almost 3,000 youth. It is also going to contribute indirectly to creating over 16,000 jobs.”