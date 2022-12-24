11
Menu
Business

‘1D1F Enable Youth Initiative’ launched, to create 16,000 jobs

Alan Kyerematen112121212121 Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The government has launched the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative, which aims to combat youth unemployment by creating 16,000 jobs for the country’s youth.

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, who launched the initiative, stated that the introduction of the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative would significantly reduce unemployment.

He stated that the programme will directly employ 3,000 youth and indirectly employ over 16,000 unemployed people across the country.

Speaking at the official launch of 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative in Accra on Friday, the Minister said the programme would help create sustainable jobs.

It would also enhance agricultural production to boost the country’s economy, he added.

“It is an uncontestable fact, that one of the problems confronting our country is how we deal with youth unemployment. This particular initiative will contribute to employing almost 3,000 youth. It is also going to contribute indirectly to creating over 16,000 jobs.”

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo