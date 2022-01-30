1D1F: First shipment of processed fruits from Nsawam-Adoagyiri exported to Canary Islands

One District One Factory

The first shipment of processed fruits just left Nana Foods in Nsawam-Adoagyiri to Canary Islands on Friday, January 28.

Lawmaker for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh described this as “Progress!”



Nano Foods is a One District One Factory (1D1F) financed fruit processing factory.



It uses locally sourced fruits and local labour to process pineapples for export.



The One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative is the vision of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the nature of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on import and export of raw material to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition and export of processed goods.

These raw materials are largely found in the districts which would have otherwise gone waste.



The initiative as proposed by Mr Akufo-Addo is private sector-led.



Government creates the necessary conducive environment for the businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from Government agencies to establish factories. Ghanaian entrepreneurs will thus own the companies, operate them and bear all the risks and rewards of the projects.



