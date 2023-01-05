1D1F initiative one of the best to occur in Ghana – Dr. McKorley

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has described government’s industrialisation agenda as one of the best initiatives to occur in the country.

According to him, the continuous implementation of the industrialisation-focused policy will transform the country’s economic prospects in the wake of the current global economic crisis.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on January 4, 2023, Dr. McKorley commended the policy and urged against the politicization of the initiative.



“We don’t have to play politics with it because this is what will create jobs for the ordinary man on the street. The one District One Factory is one of the best things to ever happen to this country," he is quoted by myjoyonline.com



“I really supported it and I am still supporting it. There is too much hope in the 1D1F and we don’t have to joke with it,” he added.



He further advocated for investment in both the public and private sectors to propel growth and create jobs.



“What we lack here is job creation and one of the requirements from IMF is that the government can’t employ. This is the time the private sector can set in to employ people”, McDan emphasized.

Meanwhile, the government in 2017 launched the One District One Factory (1D1F) to boost Ghana’s industrialisation drive through the establishment of factories across the country.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in parliament announced that 106 out of 278 factories were operational under 1D1F.



He said 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.



Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeramaten recently disclosed that the project has since produced over 100 functional factories, created thousands of direct and indirect jobs across beneficiary districts.



MA/FNOQ