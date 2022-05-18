2 out of 3 ABFA funded projects worth over GH¢12 million complete – PIAC

PIAC officials during the inspection of the projects

PIAC inspects ABFA funded projects

Rural market project stalls



PIAC wants government to disburse funds for rural market project



The Public Interest and Accountability Committee has revealed that 2 out 3 Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) funded projects have been completed and are currently in use.



PIAC noted that its recent inspections in the Western North and North East regions showed the construction of a 3-storey Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Administration Block in Sefwi Wiawso and the construction of three Senior Staff Bungalows at Sefwi Wiawso were complete.



This was contained in a statement released by PIAC.

“The construction of the RCC building received GH₵10,591,533.09 from the ABFA in 2020 and 2021. During the visit, the Committee found that the building had been completed, commissioned, and in use. Members were generally of the view that the project had been well executed.”



“The senior staff bungalows received a total of GH¢1,779,660 from the ABFA in 2020. The project was reported to be 90 percent complete with bungalows erected and roofed, internal finishing virtually completed, and external works ongoing. At the time of the Committee’s visit, the project was found to have reached the reported stage of completion and the work done was satisfactory”



Meanwhile, the third project which is a rural market in Amoaya in the Bodi Constituency was not complete because the disbursement of funds by the government have stalled.



“The rural market, situated in Amoaya, received GH¢107,327.70 from the ABFA in 2020, but work had stalled due to the delay in the release of funds by government. Members of the Committee were however informed that the District Assembly was exploring other options to get the market fully constructed for use by the community.”



The Committee recommends that government should disburse funds for speedy completion of the project to serve the community as the project was executed at the request of the Assembly.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), the statutory body with oversight responsibility of the management and use of the country’s petroleum revenues, has over the years embarked on its statutory activities which include engaging the public and inspecting projects that have received funding from the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA).





























