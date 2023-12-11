20,000 youth, 10,000 small-scale enterprises to benefit from BEAP - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The newly launched Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP) by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is expected to employ 20,000 youth in Ghana, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

He added that 10,000 small-scale enterprises will also benefit from the programme.



According to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, these persons employed will be paid salaries by the Youth Employment Agency.



Dr Bawumia noted that government has so far released an amount of GH¢60 million out of GH¢120 million allotted for the implementation of the programme.



Speaking at the launch of the programme in Sunyani in the Bono Region on Monday, December 11, 2023, the vice president said, “Over the next year, an estimated 10,000 medium and small-scale enterprises across various sectors are set to benefit from this programme.”



“Additionally, 20,000 Ghanaian youth will benefit from the implementation of this initiative, this is really big, I am particularly excited about the relief this initiative will provide to the Ghanaian youth,” Dr Bawumia stated.



The roll out of this initiative is to curb the high unemployment rate, especially among the youth in the country.

