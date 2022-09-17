0
Business

20% hike in pork price effective September 21

Social Navrongo Pork2021 Pork is enjoyed by a sizeable number of Ghanaians

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Pork prices in Ghana are expected to go up by 20%, effective September 20.

This is due to the ongoing African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, more expensive animal feeds, and higher pump prices, according to the Pig Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

“The industry suffered a setback with the outbreak of the swine fever. Businesses who could not access compensation for culling their animals have not been able to bounce back”, said Daniel Yaw Siaw, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Pig Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) who was talking to JoyNews.

He appealed to the government to compensate farmers to help cushion those who lost their animals to the disease.

Mr. Siaw was speaking at an event to induct new regional executives of the Association in Kumasi.

He entreated pork lovers and the public to bear with the farmers by accepting the marginal increase to salvage the pig farming industry.

