2020 Young Entrepreneur Awards nominees unveiled

The 2020 Young Entrepreneur Awards took place at the Accra Digital Centre

Source: Ghana Startup Network

Organizers of the prestigious Young Entrepreneur Awards, a scheme to recognize and celebrate young entrepreneurs and startups in Ghana, has unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition, dubbed “YEA2020 50 Most Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs in Ghana”.

The event which took place at the Accra Digital Centre unveiled the 50 entrepreneurs below age 40 who deserve to be recognized this year, as job creators amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the event, the leader of the organizing team, Solomon Adjei applauded the shortlisted nominees, praising them for their zeal and passion to stay on the course of sustaining their businesses in the midst of all challenges.



Solomon indicated that his team did rigorous works to arrive at the final 50, including Public nominations, research into the companies’ background and operations, and onsite interviews.



Below is the list of the entrepreneurs that made it to the 50, and their companies:



Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro (Trigmatic), Kent/Bweird



Jacob Kwaku Gyan, Adroit 360



Eric Percy Danso, Echos Production



Patrick Mensah Nartey, PMN Company Ltd



Thomas Agyei Frimpong, Audio Phile Ventures



Patrick Akuffo, Hopeworks Ghana



Leslie Addo Listowel, Gh Media School



Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, AvContect

Kelvin Kenneth, Event Guide



Nana Kwaku Opoku Bonah, Bomvas Tours Limited



Nana Yaa Ampem Darkowah Otchere, Nayado Foundation



Princess Ngissah, Purple Group of Companies



Doris Akosua Deku, Ansadee Ventures



Adwoa Fosua Owusu Ofori, Womens Haven Africa



Victoria Naa Shika Quaye, Naaviq



Gertrude Kunde-Kwallinjam. Smocky world



Hannah Boadiwaa Nyame, AKB Fshion & Food Ventures



Emmanuel Gyasi, eG Collection



Mabel Simpson, mSimps



Sandra Ozwald, Oswald Shoes

Princess Tanye, Purple Holding Limited



Daniel Kwame Appiah Asare, Trolley Market



Banigummeh Edward, BaniEstimations limited



Yakubu Lantem Abdul-Jabar, Coldsis



Harrison Kofi Gibson, Gibson Safety Consult Limited



Obed Ofori Yemoh, Unpaged Group Ltd



Prince Bonney, iCode



George Kwadwo Appiah, Kumasi Hive



Daniel Yennube Nang, Dansyn ISO



MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy, Hopin Academy



Twene Emmanuel, QET Organic Farms



Richard Ayida Kwame, Cadrich Foods

Samuel Yaw Avisey, Agro Seal Ghana Ltd



Patience Kamasah, Pat-Kamasah Farms



Gideon Konotey, Goat Masters



Sandra Asiedua Effah, Asiedua Cleaning Services



Akosua M. Addrah, McCallys Ghana



Gloria Degbor, Senam Foods Limited



Ama Nsroma Larbie, House of the African



Laura Elolo Atsyor, Gulfsheild offshore Ltd



Justice Annan, TeamJakeTech



Joshua Weda Tetteh, Remote Kontrols Gh



Adams Mohammed, Heritage Shear and Nuts Ent



TIA HUDU MOHAMMED, TM Hudu Entertprise

Emmanuel Ekow Arthur, Ekow Creations Art



Prince Musah Saeed, PMS Double pack



George Ato Annan, Atodanco Engineering



Clifford Ocran, Tasty Yoghourt



George Lamptey, Gasby Company Ltd



Peter kweku Anowie, Kolics Company Ltd



Solomon stated that these 50 entrepreneurs have been grouped into 8 categories, and out of these categories, 1 person will emerge as the winner at the awards ceremony on the 18th of December, 2020, at the Accra City Hall, in Accra.



He called on all startups and entrepreneurs to book a date with them on the 18th, join in the celebration and partying to end the year, as the event is dubbed the Official End of year corporate party for entrepreneurs.



The Young Entrepreneur Awards is organized by the Ghana Startup Network in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, with support from the Ministry of Business Development through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Program (NEIP) and the Ye! Community.

