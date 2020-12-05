1
2020 Young Entrepreneur Awards nominees unveiled

Yea Awards New The 2020 Young Entrepreneur Awards took place at the Accra Digital Centre

Sat, 5 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Startup Network

Organizers of the prestigious Young Entrepreneur Awards, a scheme to recognize and celebrate young entrepreneurs and startups in Ghana, has unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition, dubbed “YEA2020 50 Most Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs in Ghana”.

The event which took place at the Accra Digital Centre unveiled the 50 entrepreneurs below age 40 who deserve to be recognized this year, as job creators amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the organizing team, Solomon Adjei applauded the shortlisted nominees, praising them for their zeal and passion to stay on the course of sustaining their businesses in the midst of all challenges.

Solomon indicated that his team did rigorous works to arrive at the final 50, including Public nominations, research into the companies’ background and operations, and onsite interviews.

Below is the list of the entrepreneurs that made it to the 50, and their companies:

Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro (Trigmatic), Kent/Bweird

Jacob Kwaku Gyan, Adroit 360

Eric Percy Danso, Echos Production

Patrick Mensah Nartey, PMN Company Ltd

Thomas Agyei Frimpong, Audio Phile Ventures

Patrick Akuffo, Hopeworks Ghana

Leslie Addo Listowel, Gh Media School

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, AvContect

Kelvin Kenneth, Event Guide

Nana Kwaku Opoku Bonah, Bomvas Tours Limited

Nana Yaa Ampem Darkowah Otchere, Nayado Foundation

Princess Ngissah, Purple Group of Companies

Doris Akosua Deku, Ansadee Ventures

Adwoa Fosua Owusu Ofori, Womens Haven Africa

Victoria Naa Shika Quaye, Naaviq

Gertrude Kunde-Kwallinjam. Smocky world

Hannah Boadiwaa Nyame, AKB Fshion & Food Ventures

Emmanuel Gyasi, eG Collection

Mabel Simpson, mSimps

Sandra Ozwald, Oswald Shoes

Princess Tanye, Purple Holding Limited

Daniel Kwame Appiah Asare, Trolley Market

Banigummeh Edward, BaniEstimations limited

Yakubu Lantem Abdul-Jabar, Coldsis

Harrison Kofi Gibson, Gibson Safety Consult Limited

Obed Ofori Yemoh, Unpaged Group Ltd

Prince Bonney, iCode

George Kwadwo Appiah, Kumasi Hive

Daniel Yennube Nang, Dansyn ISO

MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy, Hopin Academy

Twene Emmanuel, QET Organic Farms

Richard Ayida Kwame, Cadrich Foods

Samuel Yaw Avisey, Agro Seal Ghana Ltd

Patience Kamasah, Pat-Kamasah Farms

Gideon Konotey, Goat Masters

Sandra Asiedua Effah, Asiedua Cleaning Services

Akosua M. Addrah, McCallys Ghana

Gloria Degbor, Senam Foods Limited

Ama Nsroma Larbie, House of the African

Laura Elolo Atsyor, Gulfsheild offshore Ltd

Justice Annan, TeamJakeTech

Joshua Weda Tetteh, Remote Kontrols Gh

Adams Mohammed, Heritage Shear and Nuts Ent

TIA HUDU MOHAMMED, TM Hudu Entertprise

Emmanuel Ekow Arthur, Ekow Creations Art

Prince Musah Saeed, PMS Double pack

George Ato Annan, Atodanco Engineering

Clifford Ocran, Tasty Yoghourt

George Lamptey, Gasby Company Ltd

Peter kweku Anowie, Kolics Company Ltd

Solomon stated that these 50 entrepreneurs have been grouped into 8 categories, and out of these categories, 1 person will emerge as the winner at the awards ceremony on the 18th of December, 2020, at the Accra City Hall, in Accra.

He called on all startups and entrepreneurs to book a date with them on the 18th, join in the celebration and partying to end the year, as the event is dubbed the Official End of year corporate party for entrepreneurs.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards is organized by the Ghana Startup Network in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, with support from the Ministry of Business Development through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Program (NEIP) and the Ye! Community.

