2021 A-G’s report: 88 MoE staff enjoy GH¢1.08m ‘unearned salaries’ after separating with ministry

Ministry of Education

The 2021 Auditor-General’s report has found that some 88 former staff of the Ministry of Education were paid a total of GH¢1,082,455.02 as “unearned salaries” after they “separated” with the ministry.

“We noted that 88 staff who separated from their respective institutions were paid unearned salaries amounting to GH¢1,082,455.02”, the report said



“We recommended that the heads of these offices should recover the total unearned salaries of GH¢1,082,455.02 from the beneficiaries, failing which the amounts should be recovered the heads,” the report recommended.

Also, it noted: “We noted that the Heads of Finance of 16 institutions of education paid a total amount of GH¢1,727,708.99 for various activities without adequate or relevant supporting documents.”



The Auditor-General’s Department recommended that the heads of the institutions involved should refund the amount of GH¢1,727,708.99.