2021 Census: About 85% of Ghanaians have been counted – Statistical Service

About 85% of households in the country as of the 14th day of the exercise, July 11, 2021, have been counted, a report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said.



It stated that it has received data from fifteen out of the sixteen regions so far, which is above 80%, with ten of the regions above ninety percent of all data collected.



“This figure ranges from 99% in the North East Region, to 64% in Greater Accra Region,” it said.



In a statement by the GSS and available to Happy FM, it said the census was very smooth and commended the effort of Ghanaians for cooperating.

It stated that, the current figures at their disposal are what they received electronically as they are yet to receive the hardcopy collections.



“These numbers are based on the data transmitted electronically to Headquarters,” it said.



However, the GSS has entreated the general public to contact them if they have not yet been counted.



“Census Management is appealing to the members of the public who are unwilling to be enumerated to cooperate with Enumerators and to persons yet to be counted, please make yourselves available by using the call-back card or informing your neighbors when you will be available.



“GSS wishes to assure the public who are yet to be counted that no one will be left behind. The 2021 PHC aims for complete coverage and the generation of quality data for decision-making. Members of the public who have not been counted should contact the census call centre on the toll-free number 0800-426-426, 059-147-6893, 059-147-6895, 055-162-5567, or 020-685-0157,” the statement added.